EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:14, 16 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Karaganda to hold charitable eco-marathon

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The charitable eco-marathon will be held online next Saturday, September 19. Its participants will help clean up streets collecting garbage and donate for the treatment of the cancer-stricken girl, Sofiya Danko, 12.

    The marathon is dated also to the World Clean-up Day. Traditionally people join ecological campaigns and community cleanups to make the planet cleaner.

    The race offers three distances of 3, 5 and 10 km. Runners will collect garbage while running.

    The entry fee is KZT 1,500 for adults, KZT 500 for children. All the money raised will be channeled for the girl’s treatment. It is necessary to raise USD 166,000 for her treatment and bone-marrow transplantation.

    Registration is available here


    Tags:
    Karaganda region Sport Society для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!