Karaganda to launch free taxi rides for elderly and large families

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM New social projects will be launched this year in Karaganda as part of the Year of Volunteer. Volunteers will fix up historical monuments and repair playgrounds.

Besides, the elderly and large families will be provided with free taxi rides, Kazinform reports.





«Volunteer support centre open in the towns and districts of the region. The key task is to attract more people to the volunteering movement,» head of the youth policy department of the region Nurzhan Zhetpisbayev said highlighting that the slogan of the Year of Volunteer is We are Together.





He also presented the Free taxi rides project. Some taxi depots agreed to join the project. The WWII veterans, war workers, lonely elderly people and families with many children will have an opportunity to ride in a taxi for free.