An early intervention centre for children with development disorders will open at the regional children’s hospital. The social project is developed by the Qazaqstan Khalkyna Fund in cooperation with the Kamkorlyk kory and Samruk-Kazyna Trust funds, Kazinform reports.

According to deputy CEO of the Qazaqstan Khalkyna Fund Lazzat Chinkisbayeva, the fund develops over 40 charitable programs and projects countrywide. In Karaganda, the fund helped modernize hub schools, equip gyms in rural settlements, purchase medical equipment, provide educational scholarships, etc. 16 projects are being developed in the spheres of education, sport and social support worth 9.1 billion tenge. The fund works in two directions, it renders targeted assistance and realizes development programs. The fund allocated 1.4 billion tenge to provide 26 patients with high-end drugs.

The fund also provided the children’s hospital with the neonatal ophthalmological screening equipment.

Annually some 600 kids will get treatment at the early intervention centre for children with development al disorders free of charge.