Karaganda to welcome int'l investment forum in late April

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The 4th international investment forum Karaganda Invest 2016 is scheduled to be held in Karaganda city on April 27, a source at the regional administration said.

The Karaganda Invest 2016 will serve as an effective platform for dialogue between private and public sectors. Investment projects Made in Karaganda region will be exhibited within the framework of the event. A wide range of memorandums and agreements are expected to be signed on the margins of the forum.



Additionally, organizers plan to hold the foreign investors council in order to make presentation of the regional companies and enterprises up for privatization.



The list of participants includes over 500 people, mainly government officials, reps of national companies and potential investors.