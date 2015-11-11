Karaganda welcomes junior boxing tournament named after Olympic champ Serik Sapiyev

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The 4th republican boxing tournament named after Olympic champion and Honored Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Sapiyev among boys aged 14-15 has kicked off in Karaganda today.

"I'm glad that this tournament has become a tradition and is held for the fourth time. Such events promote boxing not only in the region, but countrywide. I would like to thank the organizers and all participants. My boxing career began at one of such tournaments," Serik Sapiyev said after the opening ceremony of the tournament. 100 boxers from Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions as well as Pavlodar city will participate in the tournament in 14 weight categories. The tournament is due to run until November 14.