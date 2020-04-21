Karaganda woman may end up in jail for spreading fake coronavirus messages

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – A woman in Karaganda region may end up behind bars for spreading face voice messages about the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

According to the local police, the fake voice message about the outbreak of the coronavirus infection in one of the cities of the region appeared in WhatsApp messenger in late March.

An unknown woman stated in the voice message that several residents of the city tested positive for the COVID-19 and the outbreak was registered there.

The voice message went viral on social media and caused strain among social media users.

The police quickly identified the woman who was spreading the fake voice message.

Now the 32-year-old is facing up to 7 years in prison for spreading the fake information during the state of emergency in the region.