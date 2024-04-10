EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:17, 10 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Karaganda Zoo welcomes a brown bear cub

    Brown bear cub
    Photo credit: Karaganda Zoo

    The Karaganda Zoo welcomed a brown bear cub, Kazinform News Agency.

    The cub’s parents are a 12-year-old Masha and a 13-year-old Timosha brown bears. It is not the first cub born in the Zoo. Their cubs delivered a couple of years ago were donated to the Tashkent Zoo.

    The cub, born in January, and its mother are feeling good. The brown bear cub was shown first at the close of March.

    Ostriches in Karaganda
    Photo credit: Karaganda Zoo

    Recently the Zoo welcomed three new additions: two female and one male ostriches.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Environment Regions Ecology
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!