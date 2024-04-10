Karaganda Zoo welcomes a brown bear cub

The Karaganda Zoo welcomed a brown bear cub, Kazinform News Agency.

The cub’s parents are a 12-year-old Masha and a 13-year-old Timosha brown bears. It is not the first cub born in the Zoo. Their cubs delivered a couple of years ago were donated to the Tashkent Zoo.

The cub, born in January, and its mother are feeling good. The brown bear cub was shown first at the close of March.

Photo credit: Karaganda Zoo

Recently the Zoo welcomed three new additions: two female and one male ostriches.