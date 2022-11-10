EN
    16:10, 10 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Karakat Abden meets Kyzylorda region voters

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Karakat Abden visited Kyzylorda region, the candidate’s headquarters reports.

    She met locals in the regional center and remote districts. In Aralsk the candidate for presidency met with the representatives of the family-run business who develop own business multiplying national and family values. Besides, Karakat Abden debated strengthening of the family institutions and moral values in Kyzylorda city.

    As earlier reported, the presidential election will be held on November 20, 2022.


