Karakat Abden visits central market in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Candidate for presidency Karakat Abden visited the central market in Aktobe, Kazinform reports.

Today she also met with the representatives of the election headquarters in the region.

During the meeting with the locals there were debated social issues.

As earlier reported, she toured Akmola region, the cities of Karaganda, Astana, Ekibastuz, Semei, Pavlodar, Talgar and Yessik as part of her election campaign.