Karakat Abden visits Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Karakat Abden arrived in Kyzylorda to visit her regional election headquarters, the candidate’s press service reports.

More than 100 people are engaged in the election campaign.

As earlier reported, the presidential elections will be held on November 20, 2022. She already held 20 election meetings with the population in 11 cities and villages of Kazakhstan. In the near future the candidate will visit Turkistan, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan regions.