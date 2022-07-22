Karatau argalis caught on camera in Sairam-Ugamsk natural park

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFROM - Karatau argalis registered in the Red Book of Kazakhstan have been captured on camera in the Sairam-Ugamsk State National Natural Park, Kazinform cites the press service of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

«The even-toed ungulate mammals are listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan. They inhabit only the Tyulkubassk part of the national park,» the press service wrote on Instagram.

The Argali survive the winter and calve in the Sairam-Ugamsk State National Natural Park. They migrate to summer grazing grounds in May.

There are around 75 Karatau argalis in the park.









Screen from video/instagram.com/qazfwc







