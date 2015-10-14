Karate World Championships to be held in Astana in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Karate World Championship will be held in Astana for the first in 2017, first deputy chairperson of the Astana office of the Nur Otan Party Sapar Akhmetov informed.

"Besides the EXPO-2017 a lot of different important events will be held in Kazakhstan in 2017. One of them is the Karate World Championships planned to be held in Astana. Our young athletes will take part in the championship. I hope for their success at the championship," S. Akhmetov noted.

The preparations for the championships are underway. In October, the delegation of Kazakhstan visited the organization committee on holding of the championship in Japan where the main issues regarding organization of such an event were discussed. Kazakhstan submitted its bid for hosting the championship back in 2005.