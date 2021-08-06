Karateka Azhikanov upset in 4th bout at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Karateka Nurkanat Azhikanov lost in the fourth bout at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Azerbaijani Rafael Aghayev edged out Azhikanov 3:2 in the final bout of Pool B Elimination Round.

Earlier the Kazakhstani eliminated two-time world champion Italian Luigi Busa and Australian Tsuneari Yahiro, but was defeated by German Noah Bitsch.

So far Team Kazakhstan hauled seven bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo, one in wrestling and one in karate.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.