Karateka Berultseva gives Kazakhstan 8th bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Sofya Berultseva of Kazakhstan settled for a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

The Kazakhstani karateka was defeated by 22-year-old Feryal Abdelaziz of Egypt 4-5 in the Women’s Kumite 61kg Semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics, settling for bronze.

Notably, Kazakhstan pocketed a total of eight bronze medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan and is placed 82nd in the overall medal standing.