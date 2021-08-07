EN
    19:51, 07 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Karateka Berultseva gives Kazakhstan 8th bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Sofya Berultseva of Kazakhstan settled for a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    The Kazakhstani karateka was defeated by 22-year-old Feryal Abdelaziz of Egypt 4-5 in the Women’s Kumite 61kg Semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics, settling for bronze.

    Notably, Kazakhstan pocketed a total of eight bronze medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan and is placed 82nd in the overall medal standing.


