During his working trips to the regions, the Prime Minister has paid special attention to the topic of internal tourism development. Ulytau, in this regard, is of particular importance, as it relates to historical sites of global significance.

The tourism potential of Ulytau has become even more relevant, with the upcoming opening of the International Specialized Exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Kazakhstan. Works have already been completed on the development of new tourist routes, among which are, for example, "Oases of the Kazakh steppes", "Ulytau - the cradle of the nation," "Temirtau - the city of metallurgists." The full list of the main tourist routes of the region, as well as the routes with a visit to Astana will be added to an inventory of recommended tourist routes, with an assigned sign: "Recommend by EXPO" for visitors.

The Minister of Culture and Sport, A. Muhamediuly, reported to the Prime Minister on the progress of the preservation of historical and cultural heritage and the development of tourism potential .

The Prime Minister instructed the akimat of the Karaganda region to gather and summarize existing issues and challenges and prepare a special meeting on this topic in the government.

For reference:

According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), tourism is one of the highly profitable and fastest growing industries in the world economy. This area forms 9% of the global GDP, 6% of world exports, and every 11th new job is created in the field of tourism service.

1538 historical and cultural monuments of local importance, and 22 monuments of national significance, a National Historical and Cultural and Natural Reserve-Museum "Ulytau" - the historical and geographical center of the country, the cradle of the Kazakh people - are located on the territory of the Karaganda region. Among the attractions of high historical and cultural value are: mausoleums Zhoshi Khan and Alash Khan, Zhuban Ana, Duzen, Ayakhamyr, Dombaul, Bolgan-ana, "Khan Ordasy", nine medieval settlements and fortified settlements, and Embulak spring - a source of healing water.



Source: pm.kz