Karim Massimov addressed Heads of Government of EEU member states

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov addressed the Heads of Government of the EEU member states during the meeting on the issues of development of the food security belt around Astana.

According to Pm.kz, Karim Massimov suggested that the sides consider preparation of technical regulations for meat and dairy products of the EEU member states. In this regard, the Prime Minister ordered Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov to prepare an address. As it was noted, it is important for selling agricultural products manufactured by Kazakhstani farmers.