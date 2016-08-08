EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:30, 08 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Karim Massimov and Dmitry Medvedev to discuss issues of transboundary rivers

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev will discuss the issues of transboundary rivers, Karim Massimov wrote on twitter.

    "At the upcoming meeting with Dmitry Medvedev I want to discuss the issues of transboundary rivers and dredging works at Ural river," K. Massimov wrote on twitter today.

    The meeting of the Kazakh and Russian Prime Ministers is scheduled for August 12, Pm.kz informs.

     

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!