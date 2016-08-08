Karim Massimov and Dmitry Medvedev to discuss issues of transboundary rivers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev will discuss the issues of transboundary rivers, Karim Massimov wrote on twitter.

"At the upcoming meeting with Dmitry Medvedev I want to discuss the issues of transboundary rivers and dredging works at Ural river," K. Massimov wrote on twitter today.

The meeting of the Kazakh and Russian Prime Ministers is scheduled for August 12, Pm.kz informs.