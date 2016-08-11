11:55, 11 August 2016 | GMT +6
Karim Massimov arrived in West Kazakhstan for working visit
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the instruction of the President of Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Karim Massimov arrived in West Kazakhstan region for a working visit. He will assess the social and economic development of the region within the trip.
The Prime Minister is expected to meet with personnel of some plants and people of the region, visit infrastructural facilities and the facilities of the agro-industrial complex, Pm.kz informs.