Karim Massimov assessed progress in repair of Uralsk-Taskala-Russian border road

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov checked out the progress in repair of the Uralsk-Taskala-Russian border road within his working trip to West Kazakhstan region, Pm.kz informs.

The Prime Minister was informed about the state of the transport infrastructure of the region in general and about the reconstruction of the Uralsk-Taskala-Russian border road in particular.

The project of reconstruction of the road is implemented within the framework of the Nurly Zhol Program. The length of this section of the road makes 100 km. the repair process began in 2015. It is expected to be finished in May 2018.

During the sitting of the Government on August 10 Prime Minister of Kazakhstan warned about personal responsibility for implementing or non-implementing the Nurly Zhol Program.

"I would like to draw the attention of governors to the necessity to fully and timely disburse the allocated funds. Governors and administrators of the program will be personally responsible for it," K. Massimov noted.