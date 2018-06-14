Karim Massimov chairs Anti-Terror Center session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov has held today a regular session of the Anti-Terror Center (ATC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazinform has learned from the Committee's press service.

During the session, the leaders of the governmental and local executive agencies supported the algorithm for implementing the 2018-2022 Government Program to Counter Religious Extremism and Terrorism in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

They also discussed the measures for further enhancement of approaches to the protection of governmental, strategic sites, critical industrial facilities, and places of mass gathering against terrorism.

The attendees gave consideration to the readiness for ensuring security and law enforcement for the period of celebrations dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

A series of respective protocol resolutions were adopted as a result of the ATC session.