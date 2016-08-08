Karim Massimov checked out security systems in Aktau airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov checked out the security systems of the Aktau airport within his working trip to Mangystau region, Pm.kz informs.

The Prime Minister was informed about the work of the airport and the railway station of the region. K. Massimov also inspected the passenger terminal and the security systems of the airport. Besides, the delegation also checked a customs zone and a border control zone.

As earlier reported, K. Massimov pays special attention to the issues of security of the facilities of transport infrastructure, and airports in particular. Thus, the Prime Minister already checked out the airports of Aktobe, Taldykorgan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Atyrau and familiarized with the process of reconstruction of the airport of Petropavlovsk.