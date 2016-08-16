Karim Massimov checks security system at E Kazakhstan airports, railway and bus stations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the instruction of the Head of State, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan controls security systems at the country's airports.

Kazakhstan gives special attention to ensuring security at the strategically important facilities, namely airports, railway and bus stations.

Recall that at the meeting with the Security Council members, President Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about the need to ensure and enhance security at transport infrastructure facilities.

Mayor of the East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov informed the Prime Minister about the security system installed at the local airports, railway and bus stations in the region.

There are two airports in the region – in Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk cities.

K. Massimov got also familiarized with the reconstruction of the runway, taxiway and terminal at the Airport of Semey.

Semey Airport occupies the area of ​​3,500 square meters and employs 136 people. The Airport was put into operation in 1982. The capacity of the terminal is 57,421 passengers.

The capacity of the Ust-Kamenogorsk Airport is 200 passengers per hour; the total area of ​​the terminal is 2 834.6 sq. meters, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.