Karim Massimov congratulated Dychko and Shakimova on winning Olympic bronze medals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov congratulated Olympic medal winners Ivan Dychko and Dariga Shakimova.

"Congratulations to our boxers I.Dychko and D.Shakimova on their bronze medals at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016," K. Massimov said via Twitter.

As earlier reported, Ivan Dychko lost to British boxer Joe Joyce and had a bronze medal of the Games as well as Dariga Shakimova lost to Claressa Shields and received a bronze medal of the Games.