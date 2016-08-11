Karim Massimov congratulated Zhazira Zhapparkul on winning Olympic silver medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov congratulated weightlifter Zhazira Zhapparkul on winning the Olympic silver medal.

"Congratulations to our weightlifter Zhazira Zhapparkul, who won the silver medal at the Rio Olympic Games!" Karim Massimov wrote on Twitter.

As earlier reported Kazakhstani weightlifter Zhazira Zhapparkul won the Olympic silver in the 69 kilograms category with the total of 259 kilograms.