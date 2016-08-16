Karim Massimov continues his working trip in East Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov visited the state historical and cultural memorial complex "Zhidebai-Borili' within his working trip to East Kazakhstan region, Pm.kz informs.

As director of the complex Bolat Zhunisbekov told, the museum specializes in studying historical places, which are connected to the life and art of outstanding Kazakh educator and akyn Abai Kunanbayev.

K. Massimov familiarized with the exhibits of the unique memorial complex. The museum has personal belongings of Abai Kunanbayev presented to the museum by the family of the great educator.

The territory of the museum is 6400 ha, and it includes 16 historical monuments and historical places.

During the visit Karim Massimov met with representatives of the region. At the meeting, the participants of the meeting raised an issue of development and preserving of this historical place and heritage of Kazakhstan.