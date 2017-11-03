Karim Massimov dismissed from Bureau of Nur Otan Party Political Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The membership of the Political Bureau of Nur Otan Party has been changed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"According to the Party's Charter, if a member of the Party starts service in the law enforcement bodies, he/she shall be excluded from the Party. Therefore, Karim Massimov, as he was appointed the Chairman of the National Security Council, has been removed from the Bureau today, while Adilbek Dzhaksybekov was included. His candidacy was unanimously supported by the members of the Political Council," Kanybek Zhumashev, the Secretary of Nur Otan Party, said answering reporters' questions after the extended session of the Nur Otan Party Political Council.

In addition, Deputy Prime Minister Askar Myrzakhmetov was also removed from the Political Bureau.

Kanybek Zhumashev elaborated that due to heavy workload the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture had been removed from the Bureau, but that does not mean that he was excluded from the Political Council.

He also added that the Political Council of the Party includes 100 people representing all regions of the country. The Members of the Bureau are elected from the Political Council. The Bureau Members number can be 7, 9 or 11 people.