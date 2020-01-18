Karim Massimov elected Honorary President of Kazakhstan Martial Arts Association

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM II Congress of the Kazakhstan Martial Arts Association was held today in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

«Year 2019 was fruitful for the Kazakhstan Martial Arts Association. Thus, last year the Association held 17 regional and two international martial arts festivals. In 2020, we are planning to organize the FISU Muay Thai World University Championships. As many as 300 athletes from 20 countries of the world are expected to compete at the event. Another martial arts festival will be held in Semey in honour of the 175th anniversary since the birth of Kazakh poet Abai,» Karim Massimov, Head of the Kazakhstan Martial Arts Association, said.

Karim Massimov also nominated candidacy of Anuar Sadykulov for the post of the President of the Association.

In turn, Anuar Sadykulov proposed Karim Massimov’s candidacy for the post of the Association’s Honorary President.

The proposition was backed by the meeting attendees.