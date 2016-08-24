EN
    19:56, 24 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Karim Massimov expressed condolences to Italy upon deadly earthquake victims

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov expressed condolences to Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Italy upon the devastating earthquake via his account in Twitter.

    Earlier, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to Matteo Renzi and Italian people. The President expressed readiness to render assistance to Italy and wished soonest recovery to all those injured. 

