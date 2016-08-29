EN
    18:21, 29 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Karim Massimov expressed condolences to people of Italy on deadly earthquake

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Karim Massimov visited the Embassy of Italy in Astana and extended condolences in the Book of Condolence on the recent tragic events in Italy, Pm.kz informs.

    The 6.2 magnitude earthquake that shook central Italy on August 24 took many lives. As a result of the earthquake 278 were killed and 400 people were injured.

    Earlier the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan already expressed his condolences to Premier of Italy Matteo Renzi and families and friends of the victims of the earthquake.

     

