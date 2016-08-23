Karim Massimov familiarized with advanced technologies in agro-industrial sector in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov familiarized with production processes at "Gamburg" farm household within his working trip to Zhambyl region, Pm.kz informs.

Daily the farm delivers about 10 tons of milk to LLP "Burnensky cheese factory". Besides, the farm delivers high-quality meat and dairy products to the markets of the other regions of the country. Moreover, presently, the farm household implements a project on introduction of water-saving technologies in the irrigation sphere.

The Prime Minister was given a tour on the fields of the farm and demonstrated the work of newly introduced technologies. Zhambyl region has a deficit of irrigation water every year during the summer time, therefore introduction of highly-efficient water-saving technologies is very relevant and important for the region.

Karim Massimov was also informed that 23 feed yards for 17.9 thousand heads of the cattle were functioning in the region. A project on construction of a feed yard for 3 thousand heads of breeding cattle was implemented in Merke district jointly with entrepreneurs from Malaysia and New Zealand.

KZT 7.8 bln was allocated for development of the agro-industrial complex of Zhambyl region in 2015.