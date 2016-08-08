EN
    18:53, 08 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Karim Massimov familiarized with production of drilling equipment in Atyrau

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov visited a plant on production of drilling equipment "ZhigerMunaiServis" LLP within his working trip to Atyrau region.

    The Prime Minister checked out the mechanical repair shop and the equipment in the shop for directional drilling. Director of the plant Askhat Duisaliyev told the Prime Minsietr about the work of the plant, about the process of drilling works and about the work on opening a shop on robotic welding in particular, Pm.kz informs.

     

