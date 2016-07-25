Karim Massimov met with descendants of English traveller Thomas Atkinson (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with descendants of English famous traveller Thomas Atkinson, who explored Kazakhstan 168 years ago.

"Had a meeting with the descendants of the traveler Thomas Atkinson, who explored Kazakhstan 168 years ago," Karim Massimov wrote on Twitter.

As was earlier informed, Nick Fielding's 'South to the Great Steppe: The Travels of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson in Eastern Kazakhstan, 1847-1852' book and new album '100 experiences of modern Kazakhstan' were presented at London's Travellers Club in late 2015.

The book is about the travel of a famous British artist and a traveler Thomas Atkinson, who together with his wife Lucy, explored the vast territory of what is now Northern and Eastern Kazakhstan in the 19th century. It includes the notes, diaries and letters of Thomas Atkinson, as well as high-quality reproductions of his paintings.

Thomas and Lucy Atkinson left unique writings on the Kazakh society of the 19th century. During their journey, they met many Kazakh senior officials. They stayed in their villages, spoke to their families, recorded their talks and described their style of life. No artist described the lives of the steppe nomads and painted their portraits in details as Thomas Atkinson did.

Lucy Atkinson gave birth to their son on November 4, 1848, who was given a Turkic name Alatau-Tamchimbulak.

The descendants of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson arrived in Kazakhstan on invitation of the Kazakhstan Geographical Society, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Great Britain, the Astana city administration and the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan.