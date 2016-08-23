Karim Massimov ordered to establish working group on problems of chemical industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a visiting sitting on development of the petrochemical industry within his working trip to Zhambyl region. The petrochemical industry has been named one of the most important sectors in the industrial program for 2015-2019, Pm.kz informs.

As Minister of Investment and Development T. Toktabayev informed, the volume of production in the chemical industry increased by 32% during the implementation of the first five-year stage of the industrialization program. It allowed to launch 39 new productions and create more than 4 thousand jobs.

It was also informed that further development of the sector was expected based on agricultural chemistry that makes products for export and for domestic use as well.

In particular, heads of four biggest chemical companies outlined several problems that are quite common for the chemical sphere of Kazakhstan. Specifically, they noted the reduced demand for local products in the sector due to the economic situation in the world markets. Presently, the companies export their products to Russia, China, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkmenistan, Estonia and other countries.

Besides, representatives of the chemical industry raised issues of taxation and tariff policy, the necessity to introduce amendments to the laws in the environment sphere, payment of subsidies and building of infrastructure.

Having heard the opinions of all the participations of the sitting the Prime Minister ordered to establish a working group responsible for development of proposals on solving of the existing problems. The Government will hold a sitting on the results of the work of this working group early in October.