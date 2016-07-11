Karim Massimov pays visit to Aiganym complex

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Karim Massimov has paid a visit to the Syrymbet historic and ethno-graphic complex "Aiganym" in North Kazakhstan region today, Kazinform has learnt from pm.kz.

Director of the complex Mr. Ualikhan Kulbayev told Prime Minister Massimov about the history of the museum noting that the complex is the estate of the Ualikhanovs. Grandmother of great Kazakh researcher, historian and traveler Shokan Ualikhanov lived there. The complex was built in the 19th century in Syrymbet stow in Aiyrtauskiy district.



The estate was destroyed after the revolution in 1917. It was restored only in 1991 on the 150th anniversary of Shokan Ualikhanov. 6, 530 exhibit items are on display at the museum.