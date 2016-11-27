Karim Massimov presents gifts to Astana orphans

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has participated in the celebration of the 30th anniversary of an orphanage in Astana city.

According to the committee's press service, Karim Kassimov congratulated the orphanage on its jubilee and extended his profound gratitude and best wishes to the teaching staff. All orphans also received presents from the NSC Chairman.



"Our President Nursultan Nazarbayev set protection of children and their rights as the priority of Kazakhstan's social development. Right upbringing of children is a big investment into our future," Massimov said.