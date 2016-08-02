Karim Massimov to control problematic issues of Nurly Zhol program’s implementation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan held a meeting on implementation of Nurly Zhol program, government.kz reported.

"Held a meeting on implementation of Nurly Zhol program. Problematic issues in regions are put under control,” the PM tweeted.

Nurly Zhol state program is implemented to form single economic market through integration of macro-regions of the country on the basis of building an effective infrastructure by the hubs principle. Ultimately, it is aimed at creating jobs, ensuring long-term economic growth in Kazakhstan, as well as implementing anti-crisis measures to support specific sectors of the economy.

Deputy Minister of National Economy Marat Kussainov reported to the Prime Minister on main indicators of implementation of the Nurly Zhol program. According to him, the funds allocated for development of road sector of 59.2 billion tenge are fully used.

At the same time, 78.5 billion tenge was allocated for construction of engineering and communication infrastructure in 2016. According to the financing plan, as of July 25, 2016, there was allocated 30.5 billion tenge, 28.1 billion tenge of which was disbursed, or 92% of the financing plan.

The funds were not implemented in Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan regions and Astana.

As the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev noted, currently 96 educational facilities (77 schools and 19 kindergartens) are under construction.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed the members of the Government to control the program execution and development of the allocated funds.

For reference:

Nurly Zhol program was approved by No. 1030 Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated April 6, 2015.

The key objectives of the program are:

establishment of an efficient transport and logistics infrastructure on "ray" principle;

development of industrial and tourism infrastructure;

strengthening energy infrastructure within the Unified Energy System;

modernization (reconstruction and construction) of infrastructure of housing and communal services and heat systems, water supply and disposal;

increasing housing affordability for citizens;

development of education sphere;

improving business competitiveness;

support for domestic mechanical engineering;

export promotion;

improving competitiveness of agribusiness entities;

implementation of infrastructure projects "Business roadmap-2020";

ensure safety of products through development of laboratory base.