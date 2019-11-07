Karimov becomes Deputy Head of PM’s Office

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin decreed to appoint Aidyn to the post of deputy head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Born on January 1, 1988, Mr. Karimov is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Kazakh Academy of Finance and Economy and KAZGUU.

He joined the Prime Minister’s Office in 2016 and held the post of the head of the Foreign Economic Cooperation and Protocol Department.