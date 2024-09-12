Karin chairs visiting meeting of Youth Policy Council in Kostanay

State Counselor Yerlan Karin held a regional meeting on domestic policy issues in Kostanay city with the participation of Kostanay region governor Kumar Aksakalov, city mayors and district heads as well as state body chiefs of the region, Akorda reports.

The meeting discussed the prospects for implementing the tasks set by the Head of State in his state-of-the-nation address, the work in the domestic policy sphere, the issues of strengthening of interethnic and interfaith accord, onomastics, information and youth policy.

Later, the State Counselor met with the directors of a number of schools of the region, during which the implementation of the new educational program Birtutas tarbiye was discussed.

Karin also held a visiting meeting of the Council for Youth Policy under the Kazakh President to discuss the youth employment and enhancement of the status of working professions. It’s worth noting that the meeting took place at the sire of one of the major manufacturing centers of the region – Allur plant, joined by young specialists of the enterprise.

Photo: Akorda

The State Counselor said that the Council continues to generate the current agenda regarding youth policy and practical mechanisms to carry out presidential reforms in the youth field.

As part of the meeting with the students of the College of Automobile Transport, Karin said that the fact that the Head of State declared the year 2025 the Year of Working Professions demonstrates the state’s commitment to further promote vocational education. Karin also stressed the importance of efficient realization of the Head of State’s state-of-the-nation address and the upcoming referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant.

Following the meeting, the State Counselor gave a number of concrete recommendations and instructions to the state bodies aimed at bettering the domestic political activity.