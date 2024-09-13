Karin highlights World Ethnosport Confederation’s role in holding 5th World Nomad Games

Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin held a meeting with President of the World Ethnosport Confederation Bilal Erdoğan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the Kazakh State Counselor expressed gratitude to the Turkish guest for his participation in the 5th World Nomad Games, noting the importance role the World Ethnosport Confederation played in their organization and successful holding.

Karin pointed out that the holding of the large-scale event with the participation of around 3,000 athletes from 89 countries contributes the development and promotion of national sports.

Photo: Akorda

For his part, Bilal Erdoğan thanked Kazakhstan and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the high level of organization of the 5th World Nomad Games. He also highlighted the positive influence of the event on expansion of international cultural ties, including between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

The interlocutors drew attention to the fact that the World Nomad Games are not just a demonstration of sports skills in national sports but a platform for cultural exchanges and preservation of the heritage of the peoples.