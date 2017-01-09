Karin: Kazakhstan’s productivity in UNSC depends on all players

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The outcome of the initiatives of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council will depend on the understanding of all participants of the process, Director of RoK Institute of Strategic Research under the RoK President Yerlan Karin said in the interview to journalists after he talked about the ten most significant events in Central Asia in 2017.

"As for Kazakhstan's abilities in implementation of different initiatives on reformation of the UN, expectations should not be set too high. There are certain mechanisms and procedures. It is quite a complex multilateral process", Yerlan Karin said.

"We will be based on the regulations when bringing forward certain issues. Not only Kazakhstan's position that matters, but also the understanding of the global players that the role of the UN should be upgraded", he added.