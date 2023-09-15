Karin meets heads of state analytical institutions

Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin held a meeting with the heads of state analytical institutions, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Under the instruction of the Head of State given at the 2nd meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting) to provide quality expert and analytical support for the state policy, Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin held a meeting with the heads of the Kazakhstani Institute for Strategic Studies, Foreign Policy Research Institute, Kazakhstani Institute of Social Studies, Military and Strategic Research Center, Institute of Economic Research, Parliamentarism Institute, and other analytical structures.

At the meeting, the heads of research institutes presented recommendations on increasing the quality of expert and analytical activity, establishing effective cooperation between think tanks themselves and government bodies, including at the regional level.

For his part, Karin outlined the main approaches to coordinate and improve the work of analytical institutions, development of analytical documents, increasing the quality of personnel training in this direction.

Following the discussion, it was agreed to hold such meetings on the systemic basis.