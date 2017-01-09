Karin on potential of Syria talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Director of Kazakhstan's Institute of Strategic Research under the RoK President Yerlan Karin has expressed an opinion about regarding the peace talks over Syria in Astana.

"One should understand that the main parties to this process are not able to influence all the groups on the Syrian territory. The situation is also aggravated by the confrontation among different radical and opposition groups which are too many and most of them are oriented to external forces", Yerlan Karin said in the interview to journalists

"I mean involvement of some part of Syrian opposition. Therefore the negotiations will not broadly influence on the changes of the course of processes in Syria. Taking into account the chaotic nature of the situation and the entire size of the calamity in Syria, achievement of at least local cease-fire regime on the partial territory of Syria has been a significant step forward. The formula itself can be used as the basis for other future consultations in another format. In any case the meeting is very important and is a good try to achieve middle ground", Yerlan Karin said.