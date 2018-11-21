KASE day session: USDKZT_SPT = 368.05

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM and USDKZT_0_001 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on November 22 in the U.S. (Thanksgiving Day). 19 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT366.00 per dollar with no ask available;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT368.05 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD74,250 th.;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT419.85 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5856 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB33,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT53.0767 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY750 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT368.28 per dollar (KZT+3.33), the total volume of trades - USD165,750 th. (USD-49,850 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.5856 per ruble (KZT+0.0179), the total volume of trades - RUB33,000 th. (RUB+4,900 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.8278 % per annum at the trades volume of USD597,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.