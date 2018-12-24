KASE day session: USDKZT_SPT = 371.22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM, CNYKZT_TOM, EURKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT, CNYKZT_SPT, USDKZT_0_001, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holidays on December 25 in the U.S., Great Britain, Germany and the People‘s Republic of China (in Hong Kong) (Christmas Day) and on December 26 in Great Britain, Germany and the People‘s Republic of China (in Hong Kong) (Boxing Day). 22 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT371.22 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD109,850 th.;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT424.20 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4427 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB25,100 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT371.68 per dollar (KZT+0.33), the total volume of trades - USD190,300 th. (USD-162,000 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.4428 per ruble, the total volume of trades - RUB36,100 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.5262 % per annum at the trades volume of USD641,900 th.;

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes на the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask made up 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.