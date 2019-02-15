KASE day session: USDKZT_SPT = 377.65

The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM and USDKZT_0_001 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on February 18 in the US (George Washington's birthday). 22 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT377.65 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD80,250 th.;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT426.30 per euro, the trades volume - EUR600 th.

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6699 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB7,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT377.62 per dollar (KZT+1.25), the total volume of trades - USD108,500 th. (USD-107,150 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6699 per ruble (KZT+0.0019), the total volume of trades - RUB7,000 th. (RUB-13,400 th.).On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.2141 % per annum at the trades volume of USD805,700 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE's press service reports.