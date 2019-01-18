KASE day session: USDKZT_SPT = 378.98
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT378.98 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD51,000 th.;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7165 per ruble at the trades volume RUB31,200 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT55.8350 per yuan at the trades volume CNY200 th.;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT378.66 per dollar (KZT+2.06), the total volume of trades - USD84,850 th. (USD-27,050 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.7165 per ruble (KZT+0.0343), the total volume of trades - RUB31,200 th. (RUB+22,200 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.9573 % per annum at the trades volume of USD791,000 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR and the ask made up 7.2500 % APR.
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.