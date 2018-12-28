KASE day session: USDKZT_SPT = 381.49
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT381.49 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD67,000 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5088 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB25,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT380.44 per dollar (KZT+5.29), the total volume of trades - USD152,750 th. (USD-2,750 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.5088 per ruble, the total volume of trades - RUB25,000 th.
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.3828 % per annum at the trades volume of USD707,100 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR.