KASE day session: USDKZT_SPT = 381.49

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM, CNYKZT_TOM, RUBKZT_SPT, USDKZT_0_001, EURKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the move of the day-off from Saturday, December 29, to Monday, December 31, in the Republic of Kazakhstan and in the Russian Federation. 23 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT381.49 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD67,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5088 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB25,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT380.44 per dollar (KZT+5.29), the total volume of trades - USD152,750 th. (USD-2,750 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.5088 per ruble, the total volume of trades - RUB25,000 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.3828 % per annum at the trades volume of USD707,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR.