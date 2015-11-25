KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 307.08

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM and USDKZT_0_001 was held on KASE today due to the holiday in the US on November 26 (Thanksgiving Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT307.08 per US dollar at the trades volume USD77,900 th.;

- on US dollar with Т+1, T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with Т+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.6980 per ruble at the trades volume RUR5,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT307.08 per dollar (-0.04); the total volume of trades - USD129,200 th. (-23,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average rate made KZT+0.5200 at the trades volume of USD699,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service informs.

26 banks participated in the trades.