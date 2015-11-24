EN
    17:14, 24 November 2015 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 307.10

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT and USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday in the US on November 26 in the US (Thanksgiving Day).

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT307.10 per US dollar at the trades volume USD53,700 th.;

    - weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT307.30 per US dollar at the trades volume USD1,000 th.;

    - on US dollar with T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with Т+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on Russian ruble with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; quotes at the session close - KZT4.6620 / 4.6720 per Russian ruble.

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT307.12 per dollar (-0.08); the total volume of trades - USD152,200 th. (-87,450 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.2500 (29.44 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD687,300 th.;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    27 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.

