KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 307.10

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT and USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday in the US on November 26 in the US (Thanksgiving Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT307.10 per US dollar at the trades volume USD53,700 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT307.30 per US dollar at the trades volume USD1,000 th.;

- on US dollar with T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with Т+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; quotes at the session close - KZT4.6620 / 4.6720 per Russian ruble.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT307.12 per dollar (-0.08); the total volume of trades - USD152,200 th. (-87,450 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.2500 (29.44 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD687,300 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.