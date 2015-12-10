KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 310.57

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT310.57 per US dollar at the trades volume USD41,500 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with Т+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars and in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.4941 per ruble at the trades volume RUR33,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT310.42 per dollar (+0.78); the total volume of trades - USD162,500 th. (-28,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1600 (19.22 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD656,900 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

24 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.